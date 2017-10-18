11Alive to celebrate Make A Difference Day

Make A Difference Day

Join 11Alive on Saturday, October 28 for Make A Difference Day! This day of service unites volunteers from across the country with a common mission: to improve the lives of others through a wide range of community-driven service projects.

Employees from 11Alive and their families will partner with Action Ministries for their SuperPack Program, assembling packs for local students facing hunger. The packs will be delivered within the region to ensure kids have the food they need to learn and grow.

More than 1 million children in Georgia qualify for free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program. What happens when they go home over the weekend or holidays? Children at risk of hunger over the weekend receive a bag of food that can easily and discreetly fit into the backpack on a Thursday or Friday.

Have a project you're going to take part in? Register at makeadifferenceday.com. By registering, projects will be eligible to win a $10,000 grant to donate to a charity of their choice.

The TEGNA Foundation, supported by TEGNA Inc., the parent company of 11Alive, will contribute $185,000 in community grants for Make A Difference Day projects across the country. Make A Difference Day is made possible by the employees of TEGNA with support from the Arby’s Foundation and longtime partner Points of Light. Make A Difference Day began in 1992 and has since helped millions of Americans.

