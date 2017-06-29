12-year-old girl reported missing after verbal altercation

JONESBORO, GA - Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who walked out of her house after having a verbal altercation with her caregiver Wednesday night.

Zedia Wood was last seen at 8:30 p.m., on the Point South Parkway near Jonesboro, Ga.

Wood is described as a black female, 5'5" and 110 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jeans and black sneakers at the time of her disappearance.

Police went searching for Wood Wednesday evening and said that they suspect no foul play at this time.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts, should contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747 or dial 911.

