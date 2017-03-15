13-year-old arrested for carrying gun at school

(Photo: 11Alive)

MADISON COUNTY – A middle school student has been arrested for bringing a handgun to class.

The thirteen-year-old male student at Madison County Middle School was taken into custody by a Madison County S.O. school resource officer on Tuesday.

Per Madison County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jimmy Patton, administrators at the school learned about the handgun from other students that the juvenile had bragged to about the firearm.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the juvenile took the firearm from a vehicle belonging to his parents without their consent or knowledge.

The juvenile was charged with carrying a weapon on school property and turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

There was no indication that the firearm was brandished or that any other student or faculty member was threatened by this juvenile.

The incident remains under investigation.

© 2017 WXIA-TV