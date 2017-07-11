14-year-old transported after being struck by vehicle

ATLANTA -- A teen had to be transported to the hospital after getting struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.
Initial information from police indicates a 14-year-old girl was near the intersection of Metropolitan Parkway and University Avenue when she was hit.
Police said the driver remained at the scene, and emergency responders took her to the hospital with arm and leg injuries.
No other information is available. The investigation continues.
