15-year-old on bike severely injured by car

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. -- A 15-year-old had to be airlifted to an area hospital after he was hit by a car while riding his bike Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesman with the Paulding County Sheriffs' Office said the the teen was on his bike at 658 Hendrix Road when he was hit by the car. Emergency responders transported him to the hospital where he is said to be in critical condition.

Both Paulding County Sheriff officials and the Georgia State Patrol have responded to the scene to investigate.

No word at this time on the condition of the driver and whether charges will be filed.

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

(© 2017 WXIA)