150-year-old Sandy Springs tree may be cut down

ATLANTA, Ga – A 150-year-old tree in Sandy Springs may be headed for the chipper.

The white oak is located at the corner of Dudley Lane and Tall Pines Court.

Michael Knight has lived on Dudley Lane for 15 years, and says there is a lot of teardowns and building going on in the neighborhood.

“A lot of older ranch-style homes are being torn down, and the lots are then clear cut for multi-million-dollar homes,” he said. “We were aware the two wooded and un-built lots next to us would soon follow. The 150-year-old tree is in the back corner of the lot.”

Knight said the city of Atlanta protects these types of specimen trees but Sandy Springs doesn’t.

“Sandy Springs has a ‘tree bank’ in which builders pay per inch,” Knight said. “Builders don't care because they don't live here and they are selling the homes for $2.5 million and can easily pay any fines.”

While Sandy Springs has a number of tree ordinances on its books and guidelines for tree removal, city spokesperson Sharon Kraun said the tree in question "is located on private property. We are really limited as far as any actions we can take."

Nonetheless, Kraun said the city's arborist plans to meet with the builder to see if there are any other options.

