$1.5M worth of heroin seized in Rockdale drug bust

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Ten pounds of heroin were seized and two people were arrested during a bust.

On Wednesday, October 18, the newly formed Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office surge Team, the Conyers Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) carried out the bust at the Wal-Mart Supercenter located on 1436 Dogwood Drive Conyers, Ga.

During the operation, 10 pounds of heroin were seized and two individuals were arrested. The total street value of the narcotics was over $1.5 million.

Luis Ramierez-Jaramillo and Marco Valdez were transported to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office and charged with trafficking heroin.

(Luis Ramierez-Jaramillo)

(Marco Valdez)

