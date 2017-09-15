16 arrested in Cartersville drug, firearms sweep

CARTERSVILLE, GA. - Sixteen people were arrested Thursday in Cartersville as part of a major drug and firearms sweep.

The operation was conducted by Cartersville police and the Cartersville-Bartow County joint drug task force.

Here is a list of those arrested, along with their charges:

Brandi Anderson -- possession of schedule 1 controlled substance; possession of marijuana less than 1oz

Kadeem Buford-- possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of firearm during commission of a felony

Matthew Floyd Jr. -- possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of firearm during commission of a felony

Patrick Printup -- possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of firearm during commission of a felony

Samuel Wilson -- possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of firearm during commission of a felony

Monique White -- criminal trespass; battery; possession of marijuana less than 1oz

Angelique Leeks -- possession of marijuana less than 1oz

Kaysha Godfrey -- theft by shoplifting; probation violation

Priscilla Cook -- purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; possession of firearm during commission of a felony

Braxton Heard -- purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; possession of firearm during commission of a felony

Jean Sejour -- purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; possession of firearm during commission of a felony

Alan Burge -- purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; possession of firearm during commission of a felony

Chanse Kimbrough -- theft by shoplifting

Ricky Riseden -- possession methamphetamine

Frances Rueda -- forgery 3rd degree; theft by receiving stolen property; possession of methamphetamine

Anthony Ellis -- DUI, failure to maintain lane; too fast for conditions

