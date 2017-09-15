16 arrested in Cartersville drug, firearms sweep

CARTERSVILLE, GA. - Sixteen people were arrested Thursday in Cartersville as part of a major drug and firearms sweep.
The operation was conducted by Cartersville police and the Cartersville-Bartow County joint drug task force.
Here is a list of those arrested, along with their charges:
- Brandi Anderson -- possession of schedule 1 controlled substance; possession of marijuana less than 1oz
- Kadeem Buford-- possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of firearm during commission of a felony
- Matthew Floyd Jr. -- possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of firearm during commission of a felony
- Patrick Printup -- possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of firearm during commission of a felony
- Samuel Wilson -- possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of firearm during commission of a felony
- Monique White -- criminal trespass; battery; possession of marijuana less than 1oz
- Angelique Leeks -- possession of marijuana less than 1oz
- Kaysha Godfrey -- theft by shoplifting; probation violation
- Priscilla Cook -- purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; possession of firearm during commission of a felony
- Braxton Heard -- purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; possession of firearm during commission of a felony
- Jean Sejour -- purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; possession of firearm during commission of a felony
- Alan Burge -- purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; possession of firearm during commission of a felony
- Chanse Kimbrough -- theft by shoplifting
- Ricky Riseden -- possession methamphetamine
- Frances Rueda -- forgery 3rd degree; theft by receiving stolen property; possession of methamphetamine
- Anthony Ellis -- DUI, failure to maintain lane; too fast for conditions
