16 arrested in Cartersville drug, firearms sweep

Tim Darnell , WXIA 2:12 PM. EDT September 15, 2017

CARTERSVILLE, GA. - Sixteen people were arrested Thursday in Cartersville as part of a major drug and firearms sweep.

The operation was conducted by Cartersville police and the Cartersville-Bartow County joint drug task force.

Here is a list of those arrested, along with their charges:

  • Brandi Anderson -- possession of schedule 1 controlled substance; possession of marijuana less than 1oz
  • Kadeem Buford-- possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of firearm during commission of a felony
  • Matthew Floyd Jr. -- possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of firearm during commission of a felony
  • Patrick Printup -- possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of firearm during commission of a felony
  • Samuel Wilson -- possession of marijuana with intent to distribute;  possession of firearm during commission of a felony
  • Monique White -- criminal trespass; battery; possession of marijuana less than 1oz
  • Angelique Leeks -- possession of marijuana less than 1oz
  • Kaysha Godfrey -- theft by shoplifting; probation violation
  • Priscilla Cook -- purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; possession of firearm during commission of a felony
  • Braxton Heard -- purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; possession of firearm during commission of a felony
  • Jean Sejour -- purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; possession of firearm during commission of a felony
  • Alan Burge -- purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; possession of firearm during commission of a felony
  • Chanse Kimbrough -- theft by shoplifting
  • Ricky Riseden -- possession methamphetamine
  • Frances Rueda -- forgery 3rd degree; theft by receiving stolen property; possession of methamphetamine
  • Anthony Ellis -- DUI, failure to maintain lane; too fast for conditions

