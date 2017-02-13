2 arrested after night club brawl

ATLANTA - Two people were arrested and a man was rushed to the hospital after a fight broke out at an Atlanta night club.
Officers were called to Tongue and Groove located at 565 Main St NE before 3 a.m. on Tuesday. Capt. David Villaroel with Atlanta Police said the victim was taken to Grady Hospital in stable condition.
No word on what prompted the fight.
