2 dead, 1 injured in Rockmart home fire

ROCKMART, Ga. -- Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Rockmart where two people are dead and another injured. The search continues for possible additional victims.

The home on Sciple Sreet is a one-story home in a residential area of Polk County. Firefighters responded to the blaze Friday morning. Once they were able to contain the flames and gain entry, they found two bodies inside.

Glenn Allen with the State Fire Marshals Office said one person was life-flighted from the scene to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Allen said the state would be investigating the cause of the fatal fire.

11Alive News has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back within the hour for updates.

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

(© 2017 WXIA)