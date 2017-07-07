2 dead in Cherokee Co. after apparent murder-suicide

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities are investigating after two people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide earlier Friday morning.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff, deputies responded around 8:30 to the 200 block of Clay Wade Road. When they got there, they found a man and a woman dead inside a home from what appears to be a murder-suicide.

Investigators don't yet have a motive, but said the incident potentially started as a domestic dispute.

The victims are not being identified at this time, pending the notification of family.

