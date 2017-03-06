Photo courtesy of Coastal News Service.

HINESVILLE, GA - Police responded to an anonymous tip that lead them to find two active duty soldiers, dead.

The anonymous tip prompted police to respond to a townhome on the 100 block of Rebeccia Street in Hinesville, Ga.

Hinesville Police Department Chief Detective Capt. Chris Reid stated on Sunday night that the deaths did not appear to be natural.

Hinesville is 15 minutes away from Fort Stewart, an Army post covering 280,000 acres. It's the largest military installation in the Eastern United States.

Kevin Larson, a Fort Stewart spokesperson, confirmed that both soldier were assigned to Fort Stewart.

"We are cooperating with law enforcement officials in the investigation. We are not releasing the names of the soldiers at this time to allow for the next of kin notifications to be completed. Our condolences go out to the friends and family of the two soldiers."

