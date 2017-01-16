Police believe Brooklyn Smith’s last call may have been to her father, asking him to pick up her and her friend, Desire Hall.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – Police believe Brooklyn Smith’s last call may have been to her father, asking him to pick up her and her 16-year-old friend, Desire Hall.

According to police, there is a court order prohibiting contact between Smith and her father, Steven Spires.

Both Smith and Hall were under the supervision of Georgia Department of Family and Children Services (DFACS), when they went missing from the arcade and game center, “Main Event” in Alpharetta, Ga., Sunday night.

This isn’t the first time Smith has gone missing--and, it's not the first time that there has been a suspicion of her father's connection to her whereabouts.

On July 27, Smith, who was 12 at the time, went missing from her Gainsville, Ga., home. She was last seen with her 31-year-old father--who had a warrant out for interference with custody--and his 19-year-old girlfriend Carmen Clay.

Brooklyn's mother, Selena Smith told officials, she saw her daughter get into a black or dark-colored passenger car, possibly an early-model Ford Taurus at 2:28 a.m.

She told 11Alive that she feared for her daughter’s life and that her daughter’s father was abusive and had a violent criminal history.

"I'm scared to death of what's going on with the two of them right now," Selena said in August.

Hall County Sheriff Officials said that Brooklyn had made contact with her mother over the weekend she went missing and told her she was safe. But she allegedly called her mother from a blocked telephone number to tell her she was staying with friends, and was OK.

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office arrested Spires a week after the initial Amber Alert. He was held at the Spalding County Jail, pending multiple charges in connection to his daughter's disappearance.

Brooklyn was put into the custody of Georgia DFACS.

But, this time around, Brooklyn and her teenage friend are still missing. And police need your help.

Smith is 5' 7", 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a camouflaged jacket and pants with a Florida Georgia Line T-shirt and brown cowboy boots.

Hall is 4' 11", 115 pounds, with dark brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark gray sweater, black leggings and black sneakers.

If you know their location, the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety asks that you call 911 or their tip line at (678) 297-6307.

