2 girls go missing from Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – Police believe Brooklyn Smith’s last call may have been to her father, asking him to pick up her and her friend, Desire Hall.

According to police, there is a court order prohibiting contact between Smith and her father, Steven Spires.

Both Smith and Hall were being supervised by Georgia DFACS when they went missing from “Main Event” in Alpharetta, Ga., on Sunday night.

Smith is 5' 7", 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a camouflaged jacket and pants with a Florida Georgia Line T-shirt and brown cowboy boots.

Hall is 4' 11", 115 pounds, with dark brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark gray sweater, black leggings and black sneakers.

If you know their location, the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety asks that you call 911 or their tip line at (678) 297-6307.

