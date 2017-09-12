WXIA
2 killed after car crashes into stone sign

Their car slammed into a stone sign, sparking a fire.

Phillip Kish , WXIA 6:12 PM. EDT September 12, 2017

COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- Two people were killed after police say a driver lost control on a wet road in Marietta, Ga. early Tuesday.

Cobb County Police said the crash happened on Lower Roswell Road at Ashforde Drive  just after midnight.

Investigators said that a white Dodge Challenger was speeding when the driver apparently lost control. 

The vehicle went off the road and collided with a stone sign at a park entrance and caught fire. Both men inside the vehicle were killed.

The victims' names have not been released.

