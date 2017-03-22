2 men sentenced for giving drugs to and raping girls, 11, 13

Joshua Mark Arnold (Fulton County)

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. – A Fulton County jury found two men guilty of engaging in sexual intercourse and providing drugs to an 11- and 13-year-old girl.

Joshua Arnold, 37, was found guilty of raping a 13-year-old girl. His friend, 28-year-old Derrick Taylor, was also found guilty. They were both sentenced to 15 years behind bars.

According to Howard, on Sept. 1, 2015, College Park Police received a call from an 11-year-old girl who told them she had nowhere to go. When police arrived at the Jackson Street location, the girl told police that she had run away from her home with a 13-year-old friend the night prior.

The 13-year-old, she said, was inside an apartment nearby with Arnold.

Police entered the apartment and found the 13-year-old girl, naked and hiding in a closet. She told police that Arnold engaged in sexual intercourse with her at least five times.

Upon further investigation, police said, the 11-year-old victim also engaged in sexual intercourse with his friend, Taylor.

Taylor and Arnold, who police said, gave the minors marijuana and methamphetamine, met the two girls after they ran away from home.

Arnold was convicted of statutory rape and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr., said.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Doris Downs sentenced the Arnold to 15 years to serve 12 in prison.

Taylor pled guilty to statutory rape and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was sentenced 15 years to serve eight years in prison.

