2 die of overdoses within a half-mile of each other

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - Two young men died of drug overdoses within .3 miles of each other in a Lawrenceville neighborhood, according to police.

The first overdose was reported at 6:09 a.m., Friday morning from a home on Turtle Creek Way. Dispatchers were informed of a man who was unresponsive. Gwinnett Fire responded to the residence and pronounced the victim deceased.

The second overdose was reported at 6:53 a.m., at a home on Turtle Creek Court. This originally came in as a medical call and once officers and Gwinnett Fire arrived to the residence, the man was pronounced deceased.

Both deaths are allegedly due to an overdose but officers are still investigating the substance that may have killed the victims.

"This is quite unusual," said Gwinnett County Cpl. Michele Pihera. "It's not unusual to have an overdose in Gwinnett County or the metro Atlanta area. What's unusual in this case is we've had two overdose deaths this morning in the neighborhood, and the drugs we think are possibly supplied by the same seller."

It's not known if the two victims knew each other, Pihera said.

Investigators compared events and evidence at both locations and found similarly packaged drugs at both homes. The substance was packaged in a white sheet that was folded to look like an envelope.

"It's very possible that the seller who has possession of this unknown substance doesn't even know that his product is potentially fatal," Pihera said.

It could take up to three months before the medical examiner's toxicology results will return, so authorities are hoping that someone else can identify the substance that killed the men.

An investigation into the deaths is ongoing.

On Friday night, family and friends gathered in the Turtle Creek Lakes subdivision at the home of one of the young men. 11Alive's Jon Shirek spoke to neighbors, who are grieving for the young men.

"My heart truly breaks for them," said Rod Brannon, who said he heard the sirens and saw all the first responders. "It's truly sad and it's heartbreaking."

Officers are asking for anyone with information to please contact Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at (770) 513-5300. If you wish to remain anonymous you can also contact Crime Stoppers at (404) 577- TIPS (8477) of you can visit www.crimstoppersatlanta.org.

You can also text in tips to "Crimes" (274637). Any tips that lead to an arrest or an indictment are eligible to receive a $2000 reward.

Related | The Triangle is growing: A look inside the heroin problem in metro Atlanta

© 2017 WXIA-TV