2 separate wrecks on I-85 SB causing delays

There are 2 separate wrecks on I-85 SB past Hwy 317.

Crash Clark and Catherine Park, WXIA 5:22 AM. EDT June 07, 2017

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - Two separate wrecks are causing major delays on Interstate 85 going southbound past Highway 317.

The first wreck involved a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle with no injuries reported at this time.

The second wreck involved seven vehicles, also with no injuries reported.

Most of the wrecks have been moved to the side or were cleared from the roadway but still expect some delays.

Drive safely and we will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

 

 

