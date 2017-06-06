2 separate wrecks on I-85 SB causing delays

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - Two separate wrecks are causing major delays on Interstate 85 going southbound past Highway 317.

Watch Atlanta Alive

The first wreck involved a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle with no injuries reported at this time.

The second wreck involved seven vehicles, also with no injuries reported.

Most of the wrecks have been moved to the side or were cleared from the roadway but still expect some delays.

Drive safely and we will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

Tweets by 11AliveTraffic

© 2017 WXIA-TV