2 suspects arrested in 20-year-old man's shooting death

POWDER SPRINGS, GA. - Police have arrested two suspects in the shooting death of a 20-year-old man out of Power Springs, Ga.

On Saturday, September 23, officers responded to a person shot call on the 5000 block of Glendora Drive.

When police arrived at the residence, they located Dazel Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to WellStar South Cobb Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Cobb County Police contacted area law enforcement during investigations and Douglas County Sheriff's Office provided information that identified two possible suspects in Johnson's murder.

As a result of both agencies efforts, Mikal Reid, 24, and Ross Roberts, 25, were arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery.

This incident is still being investigated and police are asking anyone who can provide any new information, to please contact Cobb County Police Department's Crimes Against Persons Units at 770-499-3945.

