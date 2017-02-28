2 teens arrested for murder, armed robbery

Jamarcus Akeem White

DECATUR, GA - The DeKalb Co. Sheriff's Fugitive Unit has arrested two teenagers in connection with the murder of a Decatur man on February 11, 2017.

Investigators issued warrants for both teens' arrests on February 16. Police arrested Jamarcus Akeem White, 18, on February 17 in Atlanta. Investigators latter arrested Destin Robinson, 19, on February 27 in Stone Mountain.

Destin Robinson



According the warrants, both teens are charged with murder and armed robbery in the shooting death of Jalen Flournoy on Eastywyck Circle in Decatur, Ga.

Both White and Robinson were taken into custody without incident and are being held at the DeKalb Co. Jail.

