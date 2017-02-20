$200 million sports complex to be announced in Stonecrest

The Atlanta Sports Connection is working together to put together a multimillion dollar 200-acre indoor-outdoor sports and entertainment complex in the new DeKalb County city of Stonecrest.

Officials are set to announce the project at a midday news conference Monday on the site of the new complex, located across from the Mall at Stonecrest along Interstate 20.

The complex is projected to have an annual $200 million economic impact and create about 2,000 new jobs. It will include 22 different team sports, with 24 playing fields for soccer, football and baseball, eight basketball courts, a sports medicine pavilion and a 15,000-seat professional stadium.

The complex will be owned and operated by the Atlanta Sports Connection and be backed and partnered with its team of business partners and advisors with years of success in strategic planning, operations, financial management and sports training.



(© 2017 WXIA)