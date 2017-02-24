$20,000 worth of iPhones stolen from kiosk in Mall of Georgia

BUFORD - Four burglars accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of cell phone inventory are wanted by Gwinnett Police.

Investigators said the Sprint kiosk at the Mall of Georgia was hit twice since in the last two months, both crimes happened shortly after midnight. On January 5, 18 iPhones were stolen. On February 14, 16 iPhones were taken.

Anyone with any information on this crime is asked to call police at 770-513-5300 or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org

