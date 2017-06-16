23-year-old shot, killed in Stone Mountain

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. -- DeKalb County Police are investigating after a shooting left a 23-year-old man dead.

DeKalb Police spokesperson Lt. Lonzy Robertson said there were several witnesses inside the home at the time of the shooting. Those witnesses told police the suspects that shot the man left the scene, but would not provide information about the suspects' identities.

The 11Alive SkyTracker helicopter showed crime scene tape surrounding the home where it happened on Megan Road. Two dark SUVs were parked in the driveway and crime scene technicians were working the scene. There were a large number of cars in the area. Lt. Robertson said extra police were on scene for crowd control because there was a growing crowd of neighbors, friends, and family.



Police are still investigating, but currently have no suspects and no vehicle descrption.

