25 new officers sworn in to duty

ATLANTA – More than two dozen officers will put on the Atlanta Police Department badge on Valentine’s Day.

APD announced the graduation of Class No. 246 at City Hall Council Chambers at 7 p.m.

The newest class of officers consists of 23 men and 2 women. Five of the new officers have military experience and seven are college graduates. Officer Jacob Mach, a Lost Boy of Sudan, is also a member of the graduating class.

