2nd suspect arrested in Fort Stewart deaths

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
16-year-old girl died of starvation
-
Police: Missing Clayton County girls are in good health
-
Young girls reported missing in Clayton County
-
Ex-wife 'very unhappy' about husband's new love before murder
-
Body of missing man found
-
Local Pastor's impressions after advising President: "He cares"
-
Woman charged in 1975 stabbing death
-
WXIA Breaking News
-
Mom beats stage 4 cancer
More Stories
-
Police: 3 shot at West End MallMar 17, 2017, 4:01 p.m.
-
Missing girls found, told police they slept in dog houseMar 17, 2017, 11:16 a.m.
-
Peeping Tom arrested at high school for watching…Mar 17, 2017, 11:03 a.m.