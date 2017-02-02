Suspects accused of choking, robbing victim at North Point Mall identified

ALPHARETTA, Ga. -- The three suspects accused of choking and robbing a woman at her car in the North Point Mall parking lot have now been identified.

Quintavious Williams, 27; Mario Antwoin Teasley, 26; and Kendra Jacinta Johnson, 23, were arrested and charged with Obstruction Resisting Officer and Arrest of a Wanted Person.

According to police, a woman had just arrived at the North Point Mall parking lot outside the Van Maur jewelry store when she got out of her car to get a baby stroller from the trunk. At the same moment, the woman told police she noticed a black pick-up truck pulling into a space near her, but didn't think anything of it.

Moments later, the woman said one of the suspects was in her face, pushing and yelling at her to get inside her car. She told police the suspect put his hands around her neck and arms while continuing to yell at her to get in the car. During the struggle, another suspect opened the passenger door and took her purse. The suspects then sped off from the scene in the black truck.

A witness who was walking out of the mall while the incident was happening called for help, then pulled out her cell phone to take a picture of the two. Investigators were able to use the photo and surveillance video from the jewelry store to identify the truck. Police also found a key fob used by the suspects.

The suspects were apprehended shortly after by Cobb County Police, after police said the suspects used the victim's credit card moments after the theft.

