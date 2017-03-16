3 arrested in U.S. Marshal shooting death

Patrick Thomas Carothers

LUDOWICI, Ga. – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested three in connection with the shooting death of Deputy U.S. Marshal Patrick Thomas Carothers.

The GBI arrested Ashley Chavon Roberts, Levy Lewis Jenkins and Jeremy Lance Lewis for hindering Carter’s arrest on Nov. 18, 2016.

Carothers, 53, of Flowery Branch, Ga., was executing an arrest warrant for Dontrell Montesese Carter for attempted murder of police officers, domestic violence and unlawfully discharging a weapon during an incident in September 2016 in Sumter County, S.C.

Carter shot Carothers twice, killing him. Carter was killed when Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force officers returned fire.

The Task Force had tracked Carter to Spring Creek Mobile Home Park in Allenhurst, Ga., located in Long County, where he was hiding with the three newly arrested suspects.

Roberts, 24, Jenkins, 34, and Lewis, 32, have each been charged with one count of hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal (felony) and one count of felony murder in Carothers’ death

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office also assisted in the investigation.

Carter was wanted for attempted murder of police officers, domestic violence and unlawfully discharging a weapon in September in Sumter County, S.C.

Carothers left behind a wife of 30 years and five children.

“Well, we’re holding on to the Good Lord as usual some days. Better than others," Tammy Carothers said to 11Alive in December.

“I just keep walking.”

She keeps walking for the five kids she is now has to raise on her own.

“We have prayed for them since they were little and tried our best to raise them on the straight and narrow,” she said. “You just want so much for them to have the best life they can have and not mess it up.”

“Deputy Commander Patrick Carothers was the kind of person we all hope our children would become,” U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said at Carothers’ funeral service on Nov. 26, 2016 in Norcross, Ga. “He was a quiet man of action who committed himself to help those who could not help themselves. He represented the very best our nation has to offer.”

“I don’t pretend our pain can be erased with a few words,” Lynch said. “But Patrick Carothers did not die in vain. He served the cause of justice for 26 years, and he was a proud member of our nation’s oldest law enforcement agency.”

