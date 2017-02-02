3 injured in Allatoona speedboat crash

Allatoona Lake (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

ACKWORTH, Ga. – Three people were injured after two speedboats collided in Allatoona Lake Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened nearby Little River Marina, off Bells Ferry Road, Jay Baker, spokesman for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department, said.

At least one man was recovered after being in the water for 45 minutes. He was transported to the hospital alert, conscious and breathing. Authorities were continuing to search for at least two more people in the water.

Allatoona Lake, about 30 miles from Atltana in Cherokee County, is on the Etowah River, a tributary of the Coosa River, according to the U.S. Army Corp of Engineer.

The lake covers about 12,000 acres and has 270 miles of shoreline when it’s full—and 25,000 acres surrounding the lake.

PHOTOS: Allatoona speedboat crash

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

(© 2017 WXIA)