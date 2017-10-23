3 kids, 3 adults injured in multi-vehicle accident

ATLANTA -- Three children and three adults were transported to the hospital after a six-vehicle accident on Interstate 85 Monday night.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened just north of Peachtree Street around 6:45 p.m.

Three children -- ages 13, 9 and 8 -- were taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three adults were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

GSP said an improper lane change caused the accident.

All lanes were reopened by 7:40 p.m.

