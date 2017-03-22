3-year-old steals Pope's hat and it's awesome

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
5th member of Florida family died after Alachua County crash
-
Teacher accused of improper relationship
-
Tree falls on car with baby inside during severe storms
-
2-year-old in serious accident
-
2 women found dead in Lithonia home
-
Man killed when tree crashes through Jackson Co. home
-
WXIA Breaking News
-
Inside the alleged human trafficking Sandy Springs mansion
-
Teacher in jail after massive Hall County drug bust
More Stories
-
1 killed, 4 injured in hit-and-run crash on GA 400Mar 22, 2017, 3:37 p.m.
-
Police: 4 dead, 20 hurt in London terror attackMar 22, 2017, 11:09 a.m.
-
Mother, daughter found dead inside Lithonia home;…Mar 22, 2017, 6:04 a.m.