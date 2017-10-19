30 members, associates of Nine Trey Gangster Blood gang indicted

THNIKSTOCK

ATLANTA - Federal agents have arrested 17 members and associates of the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods gang on RICO conspiracy and charges from an Oct. 12, 2017, indictment.

A total of 30 gang members and associates have been indicted by an Oct. 12, 2017 grand jury.

According to prosecutors, the defendants committed murder, robbery, extortion, firearm crimes, drug trafficking, obstruction of justice and other crimes on behalf of the Nine Trey Gangsters.

According to USA Today, the Nine Trey Gangsters were founded in 1993, the same year the United Blood Nation was established at Rikers Island Correctional Facility in New York City. Prior to the establishment of the UBN, the Bloods were formed in Los Angeles, California, in the early 1970s after several small street gangs banded together to protect themselves from their rivals, the Crips.

The case is being investigated by the FBI Atlanta's Safe Streets Gang Task Force, composed of members from various metro Atlanta police and law enforcement agencies.

