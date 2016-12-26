WXIA
3D Tech with Trick 3D

December 25, 2016

WXIA 1:09 PM. EST December 26, 2016

Trick 3D Founder, Chad Eikhoff, talks with Titania Jordan about what's new in Virtual Reality tech, content and what's in development for the future of the VR Industry. 

