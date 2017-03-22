4 middle school students hospitalized after ingesting controlled substance

ATLANTA -- Four middle school students were hospitalized Wednesday after ingesting a controlled substance, officials said.

According to a spokesperson with Atlanta Public Schools, the students attend Young Middle School on Benjamin E. Mays Drive in southwest Atlanta.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta Fire Department told 11Alive that the four children were transported to a local hospital around 2:50 p.m. Their current condition is unknown.

No other details on what exactly the students ingested were available. 11Alive is working to confirm any more details.

Get updates on this story and other breaking news by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

© 2017 WXIA-TV