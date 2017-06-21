5 arrested in stolen car following pursuit in Cobb

COBB COUNTY – Georgia State Patrol and Cobb County Police have arrested five people in a stolen car after a police pursuit ended Wednesday morning.

A trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reported stolen on I-75 near Cumberland Blvd.

The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended on the interstate near Windy Hill.

During the course of the pursuit, the suspect's vehicle was involved in approximately 10 crashes with other vehicles on the interstate. Injuries are unknown at this time.

Georgia State Patrol said they were advised that there were five occupants in the suspect 's car. All have been taken into custody.

