WXIA
Close

5 men arrested following drug bust in Newton County

Ryan Dennis, WXIA 3:00 PM. EST March 02, 2017

NEWTON COUNTY - Police have arrested five men after a major drug bust in Newton County on Thursday.

According to Newton Sheriff's Office, all five men were arrested as a result of two search warrants executed. Special Investigations United made arrest at 10221 Waterford Road and 10206 Waterford Road.

The suspects arrested at the locations are  Andrew Tyrone Fuller,  Anderrious Jyquez Belcher, Joseph Columbus Barr,  William Charles Glover, and Anthony Jarvis Flournoy.

Multiple pounds of marijuana, cocaine, and firearms were recovered from the locations.

The arrests are part of an ongoing investigation therefore, additional information will be released by police. 

(© 2017 WXIA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories