5 men arrested following drug bust in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY - Police have arrested five men after a major drug bust in Newton County on Thursday.

According to Newton Sheriff's Office, all five men were arrested as a result of two search warrants executed. Special Investigations United made arrest at 10221 Waterford Road and 10206 Waterford Road.

The suspects arrested at the locations are Andrew Tyrone Fuller, Anderrious Jyquez Belcher, Joseph Columbus Barr, William Charles Glover, and Anthony Jarvis Flournoy.

Multiple pounds of marijuana, cocaine, and firearms were recovered from the locations.

The arrests are part of an ongoing investigation therefore, additional information will be released by police.

