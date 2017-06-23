To have a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease is heartbreaking. The Davis family has experienced it many times over.

That is why they are so committed to working to help find a cure and to support the millions of caretakers all over the United States.

Tammy Davis first experienced Alzheimer’s caring for her mother-in-law. She has other older family members who have battled Alzheimer’s as well.

During the time she was a caregiver for her mother-in-law, the Davis family was handed another blow. Tammy’s husband, who was 50 at the time was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s too. “We never saw that coming.” She said. “When he started having struggles with work and remembering things we thought it might be medical, we never expected it to be Alzheimer’s.”

Their 6-year-old son is now an advocate for his dad and for more research and awareness for Alzheimer’s. He traveled with his parents to Washington D.C. to share their story with Senators. He testified with a teddy bear in his arms and his dad sitting beside him.

This week, the Davis family was part of the Longest Day Event. It is a relay race from sunset to sunrise representing the round the clock challenges the disease brings to people who battle it and the ones who care for them.

Davis said,

"More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association says that by 2050, this number could rise as high as 16 million."

"It feels good to put our efforts as a family to help find a cure for this terrible disease.” She added, “There is so much more work that must be done.”

The community can be part of the solution by being part of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. It is September 16th.

Find out more at www.alz.org/georgia

© 2017 WXIA-TV