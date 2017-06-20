Polling problems | 6th District race

(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

TUCKER, GA - Some 6th District voters left their polling locations without casting their ballots Tuesday morning.

Maxine Daniels, Director of Voter Registration and Elections of DeKalb County, said two precincts had the wrong machines.

"They were the wrong electronic poll books that's used to create cards for the voting machines," Daniels said.

It took 30 minutes for the right machines to be delivered to Holy Cross Catholic Church and Livsey Elementary School. Daniels said voters were offered a paper ballot to cast their vote, but those who declined left.

A petition filed to extend the hours of both poll locations for 30 minutes has not yet been approved.

11Alive will let you know if the hours at these locations will be extended.

© 2017 WXIA-TV