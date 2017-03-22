8-year-old struck, dragged outside of school

An 8-year-old boy was hit outside of Slater Elementary School Wednesday afternoon.

Atlanta Police confirmed they responded Slater Elementary School on Pryor Street around 3:00 p.m. after the child was hit. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital alert, conscious, and breathing.

Witnesses at the scene told 11Alive News the boy was hit while crossing the road and dragged for a short distance. The intersection does have crossing guards, but witnesses at the at the school said the boy ran into the road and a passing landscaping truck hit him.

11Alive reached out to Landscape Management Services, the truck witnesses identified as involved in the incident. The company confirmed their truck was involved, but declined to answer additional questions.

