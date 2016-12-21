911 call details chilling encounter with accused Cobb County killer

Justin Hess appears at an arraignment hearing on Monday, December 19, 2016. (Photo: WXIA)

New details have emerged in the case of a man who is accused of shooting his mother to death and stabbing another man.

This past weekend, 31-year-old Justin Hess was arrested following a SWAT standoff for allegedly murdering his mother at their home in East Cobb.

On Wednesday, Cobb County Police released the 911 calls from right after the incident. The calls are from a neighbor who said he heard gun-shots at the Hess home, then had a chilling encounter with suspected killer.

During the call, the neighbor told dispatchers Hess approached him at the front door and started speaking to him with a British accent.

“He just approached me at my front door and started talking in some language that is not his normal tongue,” the neighbor said. “He’s got a gun on his hip and he’s making me extremely uncomfortable.”

After the shooting, police said Hess went to a Sandy Springs storage facility where he allegedly stabbed beloved music teacher William Haynes because he apparently liked Haynes’ car better than his. Hess has not been charged yet with Haynes’ murder, but police say he is a suspect.

