911 call for toddler's drowning: 'He's not breathing...He's blue'

A Cartersville mom was charged with murder after her toddler drowned in a swimming pool on Memorial Day. (Photo: Jon Shirek) (Photo: WXIA)

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. -- Emotional 911 calls reveal the heart-wrenching moments when a Bartow County mother tried to revive her 3-year-old son after realizing he had drowned in a pool.

On Monday afternoon, Memorial Day, a neighbor on Canter Lane called authorities to a home after they heard screaming from Bobbi Jessica Prather's yard.

PREVIOUS | Mom charged with murder after child found drowned in Bartow County pool

11Alive obtained those 911 calls on Wednesday. During the almost four-minute call, a dispatcher tries to walk the neighbor and Prather through giving the child CPR, until deputies showed up to take over the situation.

Dispatcher: Do you have the child out of the pool?

Neighbor: Yes, he's out of the pool.

Dispatcher: Is he breathing?

Neighbor: No, he's not breathing...He's blue. He's blue.

Coroners would later confirm that the toddler had been submerged in the water for nearly an hour before Prather pulled him out. The neighbor who was on scene recounted the harrowing moments to 11Alive's Faith Abubey Tuesday, saying she was still shaken up by the incident.

"I just hate for it to happen to anybody, especially a child," the neighbor said.

Authorities later charged the 31-year-old mother of four with several counts of Felony Cruelty to Children, after warrants allege she left the 3-year-old, a 4-year-old and twin 1-year-old boys unsupervised for more than 14 hours. They also charged her with Felony Murder, alleging that the conditions in the home and the lack of supervision led to the toddler's death.

Bobbie Jessica Prather (Photo: WXIA)

Prather made a first appearance in front of a judge Wednesday morning where a judge declined to issue a bond. She'll stay in the Bartow County Jail without bond where her case will be transported from magistrate court to superior court.

PHOTOS | Mom charged with murder after toddler drowns in pool

© 2017 WXIA-TV