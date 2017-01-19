911 calls: Adults helped save more children from dog attack

Logan Braatz, 6, was killed and Syrai Sanders, 5, was severely injured in a dog attack on their way to school. (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA -- New information into a deadly dog attack provides more insight into a deadly dog attack in southwest Atlanta.

On Thursday, 911 calls from the tragic incident were released. It is clear that the dogs that killed one child and injured another could have ended up harming even more children if not for the adults who were there to save them.

On Tuesday, adults were walking a group of children – five and six years old – to their school bus stop in Atlanta.

That's when multiple dogs suddenly attacked 6-year-old Logan Braatz and 5-year-old Syrai Sanders. Phone calls flooded 911 shortly after.

'We need an ambulance! We need the police,” one caller demanded. “A dog just attacked this little five year old baby!"

And the 911 callers, in quick succession, all describe at least two dogs suddenly charging toward Sanders as the adults who were there quickly tried to protect her and the other kids.

"It is attacking more kids. It's just running around attacking other kids,” another caller said. “There is grown men chasing the dog with axes, then he just keeps attacking kids...It's another baby?"

Shortly later, a second child, Braatz, was attacked. He was killed before the adults could chase the dogs away. Sanders was seriously injured.

Police arrested and charged Cameron Tucker, the owner of the two dogs that police believe were responsible. He’s still in the Fulton County Jail Thursday night with a bond set at $70,000. He's accused of felony involuntary manslaughter.

Cameron Tucker was arrested Tuesday after a pit bull he owned attacked muliple small children, killing one. (Photo: Fulton County Jail, WXIA)

Tucker's attorney, Cinque Axam, saying on Wednesday that Tucker was shocked to hear his dogs had attacked anyone.

"He has a fenced-in backyard, so how the dogs got out, we do not know," Axam said.

Logan Braatz's mother has an attorney now who said she wants speak with reporters Friday morning about this case and about this tragedy, one that we're now learning might have impacted even more children if not for the quick-acting adults who likely saved them.

Now there are plans in discussion at Atlanta City Hall for, possibly, additional restrictions and regulations on owners of so-called dangerous dogs because of what happened Tuesday morning.

