9/11 first responders honored by stair climb at iconic Westin

ATLANTA – A climb to honor 9/11 first responders was held Saturday morning in downtown.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation hosted the inaugural GMC Tower Climb at the Westin Peachtree Plaza.

Participants climbed the 72 flights of stairs up to the Sun Dial Restaurant in a stair climb that was designed to represent the heroism, courage and loss of life inside the stairwells of the individuals who put their lives at risk to save others on 9/11.

Proceeds from the stair climb benefited the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization committed to honoring military and first responders.

This is the first time the Tunnel to Towers Foundation was in Atlanta, making this event one of six climbs and one of over 40 5K runs taking place across the country to honor first responders.



