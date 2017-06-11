94-year-old man with dementia reported missing

ATLANTA -- Police are asking for help in locating a missing 94-year-old man who is suffering from dementia.

James Tarver is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall; weighing 135 pounds; with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue fleece.

Police say Tarver may be on foot or driving a 2008 pewter Chevy Silverado.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to call 9-1-1.

