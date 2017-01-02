'A dream come true:' Local marching band's journey to becoming Rose Bowl sensation

The Martin Luther King Jr. High School marching band performs at the 2017 Rose Bowl Parade. (NBC)

PASADENA, Calif. -- The "Kings of Halftime" took television by storm Monday with their show-stopping, opening performance for the 2017 Rose Bowl Parade in California, but the local band has a storied history.

The Martin Luther King Jr. High School "Kings of Halftime" marching band from Lithonia was established in 2001 without instruments, facilities or even a school.

Since, the band has grown from 30 members to more than 200. In 2006, they became the first American marching band to perform in Johannesburg, South Africa. In 2008, they took part in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. This year, they took California.

While they have developed a reputation for on-field domination, it's the off-field development that Parent Bronwyn Stallcup said is most important.

"It's not just about playing the music," she told 11Alive's Matt Pearl Monday. "It's about the passion for the music, but it's about the academia as well." And it shows; the entire band's average GPA is 3.2.

With their successes both on and off the field, Stallcup said they made sure they did everything they could to make sure their kids got to take advantage of the opportunity. They spent months raising enough money for the nearly 230 members and chaperones to make the trip.

"We have over 190 kids, and to make a trip of this magnitude with that number of children, it was necessary to have fundraising,” she said. “We had concerts. We did everything from selling pancake batter to movie night.”

Thanks to the hard work, they made it -- from the parents in the stands, to the kings striding down the block. The "Kings of Halftime" kicked off the show right, on their biggest stage yet.

“We wanted the world to see our children and what we work hard for,” Stallcup said. “It was a dream come true."

