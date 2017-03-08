A sneak peek into SunTrust Park

Photo: 11Alive

MARIETTA, GA - We will get a chance to have a sneak peek at the almost-finished, brand-spanking new baseball stadium situated over the city of Marietta; SunTrust Park.

You've probably seen it while traveling down southbound Interstate 75 or in our stories on its development.

Now, we will get a chance to have an in depth look at what us baseball fans have been waiting for since its groundbreaking in September 2014.

The very first game the Atlanta Braves will play will be against the New York Yankees on March 31. It is a spring training exhibition game and the very first regular season game is schedule for April 14 against the San Diego Padres.

You can read more on the Braves tentative 2017 schedule here.

PHOTOS | Renderings of SunTrust Park

PHOTOS | Braves at Turner Field

PHOTOS | Luxury apartments at SunTrust Park

© 2017 WXIA-TV