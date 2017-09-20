Accenture bringing 800 new jobs to Atlanta

IMAGE COURTESY ACCENTURE

ATLANTA - Accenture, a professional services company, is adding 800 high-tech jobs in Atlanta, according to an announcement held Wednesday.

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed and Gov. Nathan Deal made the announcement, along with officials from Accenture.

The company plans to open an Innovation Hub that will expand its presence in Midtown’s Technology Square. The company is recruiting candidates with skills for its strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations.

“Accenture’s leadership in our city enhances our status as a global center for technology and innovation,” said Reed. “We are excited that Accenture has chosen Atlanta as a location for one of its new Innovation Hubs. The more than 800 new jobs the company is creating as part of its expansion is a testament to the strength of our economy and our highly-skilled workforce.”

“Accenture has a longstanding commitment to advancing the technology ecosystem in Atlanta,” said Deal. “Georgia’s advanced technology infrastructure and robust workforce will benefit Accenture both in building this new Innovation Hub and in the company’s future growth."

