Accident with injuries shuts down lanes of I-575 South

Police lights.

WOODSTOCK, Ga. -- Woodstock Police and fire officials are on the scene of an accident that has shut down all lanes of Interstate-575 South.

Officials said to avoid the interstate near exit 7 around Highway 92.

No other details are available, but police tweeted that the accident resulted in serious injuries for some involved in the incident.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

(© 2017 WXIA)