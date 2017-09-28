Accused NSA leaker reveals how she removed classified documents from the office

Reality Winner

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- We now know how alleged leaker Reality Winner took classified documents from the National Security Agency (NSA).

The transcript was filed in federal court on Wednesday and details the interrogation of the former NSA contractor accused of leaking classified information about Russia to the media. Prosecutors said she emailed a highly classified document to The Intercept, which, in turn, published the report online.

The report claims Russian military intelligence hacked at least one unnamed voting software supplier in the United States and attempted to gain access to more than 100 local election officials prior to last November's general election.

In a newly released transcript of her interview with the FBI, Winner told the investigators that she folded the documents in half and put them in her pantyhose. That answer was followed by a sigh from the interviewer.

She said she then went to a mailbox in a shopping center where her yoga studio is and mailed the documents to an unidentified party.

The transcript also revealed her perceived problems at work. Winner told the investigators that she filed formal complaints about Fox News being on the television saying, "Uh, just at least, for God's sake, put Al Jazeera on, or a slideshow with people's pets. I've tried everything to get that changed."

Winner also revealed that she once accessed the WikiLeaks documents while at a Starbucks because she was "curious."

"I shouldn't have done. I was in between jobs, just had gotten out of the Air Force and, um, I opened it [while] I was at a Starbucks. And it was just I guess I was really underwhelmed. There was just nothing there, [laughs] I was like, oh [laughs] I don't know how you can make use of this s***, but okay."

Winner has a hearing in federal court on Friday morning. Her trial is expected to begin on Oct. 23.

