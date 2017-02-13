Acworth man pleads guilty in shooting death of best friend

COBB COUNTY-- An Acworth man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting and killing his best friend in 2014.

Authorities said Orain Clifton Patterson shot Tavin 'Andre' Campbell during an apparent argument over what to do with stolen furniture from a tractor trailer owned by Patterson's father.

Two days after the shooting, Patterson, along with a 16-year-old passenger, fled to Miami, where he was arrested by US.. Marshals. The teenage girl was safely returned to family members.

“This Defendant had a previous felony conviction for violently assaulting another person, and he executed ‘Andre’ Campbell out of greed and in anger,” Chief Assistant DA Jesse Evans said.

Patterson plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and interstate interference with custody. He will get credit for the years he has already spent in custody.

