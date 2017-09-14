Acworth community comes together for two Florida evacuees after car falls into hotel pool

Acworth police and even a few Florida evacuees came together to help a couple who drove to Acworth to escape the effects of Irma only to have their car end up in a hotel pool on Saturday. (Photo: Acworth Police)

ACWORTH, Ga. -- An Acworth police officer went the extra mile on Saturday to help a couple who evacuated Florida only to have their car ended up in a hotel pool.

The unfortunate incident happened at the Best Western on Cowan Road where the couple was checking in. But as they were parking their car, the vehicle surged through a fence and splashed into the pool.

Good Samaritans, who were also from Florida and at the hotel, helped guide the car back to the shallow end of the pool to get the couple and their two dogs out.

The woman in the car was rushed to Kennestone to be evaluated but was later released. All the while, the man who was in the driver's seat when the car submerged was understandably upset - a problem only compounded by the mountain of paperwork that awaited him.

So that's when Officer T. Clayton decided to do what she could to help. She took over all of the administrative tasks and called the insurance company. She even helped hunt down a rental car despite most companies running in short supply.

It was the Avis in Woodstock that ended up providing the car - and even stayed open late enough for them to pick it up after finding out about the ordeal of the two displaced Floridians. Not only did Clayton drive the man to Woodstock but she also escorted him back to Woodstock.

On that day it seemed everywhere the couple turned, they found help. So when all was finally said and done, they passed a message along to police that was shared on social media.

They thanked everyone for the outpouring of support and the lifesaving efforts of both police and bystanders. It meant so much to them that police said the couple now wants to make Acworth their home.

